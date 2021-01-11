Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the bank will earn $5.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.96 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIVB. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $424.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $437.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.