Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Isoray, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Isoray in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the healthcare company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Isoray’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

ISR opened at $1.40 on Monday. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

In other Isoray news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 67,306 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,999.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $121,237 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

