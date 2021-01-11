Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Methanex stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,513,000 after purchasing an additional 183,620 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 14.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 32.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,929 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 82.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 365,002 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 518,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

