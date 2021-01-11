Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issued By B. Riley

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens lowered shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

WSBC opened at $31.72 on Monday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in WesBanco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

