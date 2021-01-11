PumaPay (PMA) Market Cap Hits $6.46 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $63,130.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00327820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.93 or 0.03871140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014649 BTC.

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CoinBene, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinall and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

