PubMatic, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 18th (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic’s (NASDAQ:PUBM) quiet period will end on Monday, January 18th. PubMatic had issued 5,900,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $118,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During PubMatic’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.
PubMatic stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $38.70.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.
Read More: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.