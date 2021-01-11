PubMatic, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 18th (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic’s (NASDAQ:PUBM) quiet period will end on Monday, January 18th. PubMatic had issued 5,900,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $118,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During PubMatic’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $38.70.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Also, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500 in the last 90 days.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.