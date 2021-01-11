Provoco Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,999.73 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Provoco Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $9,999.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00325761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.66 or 0.03632790 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

VOCO is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

Provoco Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

