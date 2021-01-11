Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Provident Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:PFS opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $24.62.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

