Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prosperity Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

