Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) by 162.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

IG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

