Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PVG. BidaskClub raised Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

PVG stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 363,682 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 324,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 102,918 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 719,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 175,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

