Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

PBH stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. 3,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,640. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

