Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
PBH stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. 3,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,640. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
