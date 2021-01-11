Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of PINC stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Premier by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.