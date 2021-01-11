Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.58). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $66.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $89.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $222,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

