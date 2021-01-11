Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $347.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.14. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 48.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

