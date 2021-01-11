Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Lifted to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NYSE PDS traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.10. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $315.82 million, a P/E ratio of -152.06 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

