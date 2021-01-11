Power Ledger Reaches Market Cap of $41.86 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $41.86 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0987 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00324703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.32 or 0.03913595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

POWR is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.