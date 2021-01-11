Post (NYSE:POST) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Post (NYSE:POST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $100.68 on Friday. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Post will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,181,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Post by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,702,000 after purchasing an additional 647,655 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Post by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Post by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 40,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

