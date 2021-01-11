Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Get Pluralsight alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barrington Research cut Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered shares of Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.14.

PS opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.44.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,319 shares of company stock valued at $762,319. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 113.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluralsight (PS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.