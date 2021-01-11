Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

PLUG stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,558.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,545,130 shares of company stock valued at $63,182,129 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after buying an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Plug Power by 7,984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Plug Power by 4,712.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 3,217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

