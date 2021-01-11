Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director George C. Mcnamee Sells 10,000 Shares

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,478,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $53.77 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -173.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 285,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

