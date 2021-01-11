Pirl (PIRL) Trading 45.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 38.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Pirl has a market cap of $599,104.02 and approximately $12,915.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,408.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.68 or 0.03144913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.59 or 0.01423550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00398634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.37 or 0.00566838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.64 or 0.00471855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00285270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022132 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

