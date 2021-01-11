Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) (LON:PIRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.79

Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) (LON:PIRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.79 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 9.71 ($0.13), with a volume of 3305278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.15 ($0.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £11.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.18.

Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) Company Profile (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

