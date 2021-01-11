Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $0.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

