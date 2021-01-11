Piper Sandler Upgrades Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) to “Overweight”

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLAN. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.

PLAN opened at $71.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,651.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,190,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,377,003.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,479,025 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

