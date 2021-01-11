Piper Sandler Raises Total (NYSE:TOT) Price Target to $54.00

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Total’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Total from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Total alerts:

Total stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. Total has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Total will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 56.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Total by 81.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.