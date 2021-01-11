Piper Sandler Comments on Meridian Bioscience, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $935.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.