Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.31.

NYSE:PM opened at $83.09 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $14,087,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

