Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.40. 40,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,740. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

