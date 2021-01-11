PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $4,554,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI opened at $22.32 on Monday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

