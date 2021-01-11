Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGSVY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Pgs Asa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Danske lowered shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PGSVY remained flat at $$0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Pgs Asa has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $242.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.41.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $85.10 million for the quarter.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.