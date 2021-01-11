PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives $38.97 Average PT from Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PetroChina in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PTR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. 73 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.85 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PetroChina will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

