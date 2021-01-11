Perpetual Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $35.81 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.81 million and $2.82 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00005347 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00110546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00065531 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00237478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00061073 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.84 or 0.87338503 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,780,298 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

