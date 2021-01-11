PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.19.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $159.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average of $123.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.2144 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

