Peony (PNY) Tops One Day Volume of $4,886.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 36.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. One Peony token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $57,751.32 and $4,886.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Peony Token Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,199,261 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

