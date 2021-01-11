PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $58,920.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $921,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $68,810.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $988,650.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $887,250.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $865,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $773,100.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $51,220.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $805,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $987,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $57.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

