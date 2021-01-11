Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.06

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.06 and last traded at $100.42, with a volume of 196872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Macquarie lowered Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,825 shares of company stock worth $28,604,865 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 22.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

