PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
NYSE PCM opened at $11.00 on Monday. PCM Fund has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.
PCM Fund Company Profile
