PayPie Price Down 47.3% Over Last Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 47.3% against the US dollar. One PayPie token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. PayPie has a total market cap of $542,546.76 and $1,031.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00330430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.90 or 0.03656562 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

