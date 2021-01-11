Payfair Hits Market Cap of $25,933.27 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Payfair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Payfair has traded down 59.3% against the U.S. dollar. Payfair has a market cap of $25,933.27 and $1,395.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00041103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00035517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00322695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.98 or 0.03563598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

PFR is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

