PayBX (AXPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One PayBX token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00322757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.93 or 0.03602404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

