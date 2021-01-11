Parkside Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 135.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAGG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $95,000.

Get iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $55.90. 96,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $57.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.