Parkside Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,158,000 after acquiring an additional 900,664 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,081.1% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,289,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,391,000 after acquiring an additional 182,094 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,658,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,021,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,974,000 after buying an additional 50,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 763,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,808. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.13 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.557 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

