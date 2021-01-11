Parkside Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.36. 25,049,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,363,902. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

