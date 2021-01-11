Parkside Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,746 shares in the last quarter. Daido Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,662,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 107.2% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 948,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,252,000 after buying an additional 490,496 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,669,000 after buying an additional 460,959 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $87.30. 550,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,552. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.