Parkside Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $348.13. 2,962,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,849. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $350.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

