Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.82.

PKI opened at C$44.05 on Friday. Parkland Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.57 and a 52-week high of C$49.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.28. The company has a market cap of C$6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 2.0019637 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

