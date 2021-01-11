Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.82.
PKI opened at C$44.05 on Friday. Parkland Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.57 and a 52-week high of C$49.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.28. The company has a market cap of C$6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.
About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
