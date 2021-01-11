Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

