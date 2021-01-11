Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded by Mizuho

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Paramount Group stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,758 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 493,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 172,380 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

