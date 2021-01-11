Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Palomar in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. Palomar has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $401,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $53,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,800 shares of company stock worth $5,920,551 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,594,000 after purchasing an additional 315,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palomar by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 548,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Palomar by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 541,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.